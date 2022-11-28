SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Gives is set to host its 3rd Annual Brew Good event for Giving Tuesday this week.

The event will be held at Fr8yard (125 E. Main Street) on November 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year Spartanburg Gives has a record 30 nonprofits joining in the fun.

Tickets are free. Brew Good will feature drink specials and live music from Charlotte-based Queen’s Court Party Band.

Spartanburg Gives also launched a #LoveWhereYouGive fundraiser where the public can donate to all 30 organizations by going to spartanburggives.org.

This year they’ll be surprising at least 12 organizations with a $500 Giving Tuesday grant towards their campaign thanks to the Mary Black Foundation and Women Giving for Spartanburg.

Winners will be announced via live drawing at the event.

Non profits showcased on 7 News Monday morning included The United Way of the Piedmont, Healthy Smiles, Upstate Family Resource Center, Uplift Outreach Center and BRUH Mentor.