GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It will be a day full of music in one of Greenville’s most historic neighborhoods. The third annual Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest will be on Sunday.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring musical performances on historic porches on Hampton Avenue, Pinckney Street, and Lloyd Street in the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood.

The event is free and open to the community.

The PorchFest aims to highlight local musical talent and historic architecture in Greenville while enjoying Greenville’s first National Historic District – Hampton-Pinckney Historical Preservation Area.

This year’s Culinary Village, sponsored by the Clemson Alumni Association, will feature a variety of food vendors. Pangaea Brewing Company will also be in attendance offering beer and wine throughout the festival!

Food and beverage tickets are $6 each and can be pre-purchased online from Pangaea Brewing Company or purchased at the event.

All profits from the event are used to enhance the historical heritage of the Hampton-Pinckney area. Organizers say this is a great way for people to experience a part of Greenville they may not normally see.

You can find a map of the porches and a schedule of events here.