3rd person facing charges in deadly Buncombe Co. shooting

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A third person is now facing charges in the shooting death of a man early Monday morning in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have charged 18-year-old James Edward Benson, Jr. of Asheville with first degree Murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Joshua Silvers.

Benson was taken into custody shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Alexus Buckner (left) and Terrick Eddington (From: Buncombe Co. Detention Facility)

Silvers was shot and killed outside a home on Davis Drive in the Candler community shortly after midnight on July 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

18-year-old Alexus Marie Buckner was charged Monday night with first degree Murder while 20-year-old Terrick Tyreee Eddington was charged Tuesday with first degree Murder in the case.

All three are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Eddington and Benson were both arrested by the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.