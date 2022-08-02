LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four men have been arrested for July burglaries in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on July 24 to the residence on Charlottes Road in reference to a burglary.

During an inspection, deputies said it was clear the residence had been broken into.

A vehicle along with several firearms was also missing from the home.

On July 26, 2022, deputies returned to the same residence on reports of a burglary being captured on the homeowner’s cameras.

The subjects ran from the scene before deputies arrived, but were later identified and charged.

During the investigation, a golf cart from an earlier case, in addition to, a disassembled sports motorcycle were also found.

Tyler Dean McCarson (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Zachary William Marle (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Kevin Grant Jarnagin (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Eric Justin Goforth (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Four men were arrested and charged with the following:

Tyler McCarson, of Clinton, was charged with second-degree burglary.

Zachary Marler, of Laurens, was charged with trespassing, second-degree burglary, petit larceny of $2,000 or less.

Kevin Jarnagin, of Union, was charged with first-degree, grand larceny of $10,0000 or more, malicious injury to property, grand larceny of $2,000 or more, and operating an RSG/Chop Shop. Jarnagin was additionally charged with failure to stop for a blue light, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension, and improper use of a license plate by the Clinton Police Department.

Eric Goforth was charged with receiving stolen goods, and two counts of RSG/Chop Shop.

The sheriff’s department said this is an ongoing investigation.