RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Ferry Road in Mooresboro.

During the execution of the Search Warrant, deputies located eight people at the business.

One subject, Floyd Burns attempted to destroy methamphetamine by flushing the narcotic down a toilet.

Deputies said the contents remaining in the toilet were retrieved once it was field tested positive for methamphetamine.

During the search, deputies found 630 grams of methamphetamine.

The following four people were arrested in coinjection to the search warrant: