SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on April 30th.

Troopers said that crash happened along I-26 Eastbound near Highway 11. A 2008 Ford Coupe was travleing east on I-26. A 2016 Toyota sedan, 2016 Chevrolet sedan, and a 2017 Buick utility vehicle were all stopped in traffic on I-26 facing east.

According to troopers, the Ford coupe hit the Toyota sedan causing the Toyota to hit the Chevrolet. The Toyota then hit a guard rail and a Buick utilty vehicle.

The driver of the Ford coupe was injured and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver and three passengers in the Toyota sedan were all transported to a hospital for treatment. A juvanile passenger in the Toyota died from their injuries on Saturday, May 6th.

The drivers of the Chevrolet sedan and the Buick utility vehicle were not injured. The driver of the Ford coupe was charged with too fast for condtions. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.