4 charged, 1 still wanted after utility lines cut in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested and another is wanted after deputies say they cut and stole utility wires Wednesday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Highway 221 North bridge at the Spartanburg County line around 8:15am for suspicious people.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find three women and a man. The sheriff’s office said the man left the scene when they attempted make contact with him.

Investigators found lines and wires belonging to Piedmont Rural Telephone Company had been cut or damaged. Investigators also found items used to remove wiring and metals.

Four people have been charged in the case. Three of the four have been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

30-year-old Heather Nicole Ellason of Woodruff has been charged with Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System, Grand Larceny, Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Contraband by Prisoner.

50-year-old Nikki Lee Gerber Fields of Fountain Inn has been charged with Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System and Grand Larceny.

42-year-old Kelly Wynne Ball of Enoree has been charged with Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

William Joseph Godfrey of Enoree is wanted on charges of Grand Larceny and Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System.

Anyone with information on Godfrey’s location is asked to call Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523 or Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.