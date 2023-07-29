HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that four people were arrested and one person is wanted following a break-in that happened on May 30th.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a residential breaking and entering in the area of Hutch Mountain Road.

According to deputies, the incident involved the theft of valuable property, including three vehicles, one utility trailer, numerous firearms, and various other items.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit was deployed to conduct interviews, gather evidence, and investigate the scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies were able to recover a substantial amount of stolen property including two vehicles and twenty-two firearms.

Deputies and detectives said that they were able to identify five suspects in connection to the break-in.

The following individuals have been formally charged in connection with the crimes related to this incident:

Austin Evenson Bower, 34, of Henderson County

felony breaking or entering of a building (X4)

felony conspiracy (X2)

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony larceny after break/enter (X3)

felony larceny of a firearm (X14)

felony possession of a stolen firearm (X15)

felony obtaining property by false pretense

felony larceny

felony possession of stolen goods/property

Dakota Alex Searcy, 27, of Henderson County

felony breaking or entering of a building (X2)

felony larceny after break/enter

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony conspiracy (X4)

felony obtaining property by false pretense

felony possession of a stolen firearm (X3)

felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense

Cheyenne Dakota Pressley, 27, of Henderson County

felony conspiracy

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony obtaining property by false pretense

felony possession of a stolen firearm

felony possession of methamphetamine

Nathan Christopher Hiles, 49, of Buncombe County

felony breaking or entering of a building

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony conspiracy

felony possession of a stolen firearm

Detectives have also obtained the following warrants on Douglas Ricky Harris, 49, of Buncombe County:

felony breaking or entering a building

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony conspiracy

Harris is wanted by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on the above warrants, anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-697-4911.