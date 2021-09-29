4 charged after drugs found at home in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Left to right: Chelsea Leoffels, Leonardo Benjumea-Quinero, Timothy Mallory, and Wallace Riddle (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people have been charged after a drug bust Monday at a home in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, their narcotics units along with SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on Shelburne Lane near Lyman.

Inside the home, investigators said they found 383 grams of cocaine, 304 grams of methamphetamine, 121 grams of heroin, 64 grams of fentanyl, around one kilogram of marijuana, six guns, and other substances.

Four people in the home were taken into custody: Wallace Riddle, Timothy Mallory, Leonardo Benjumea-Quintero, and Chelsea Leoffels.

Deputies said Riddle, the homeowner, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Mallory, Bunjumea-Quintero, and Leoffels have each been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Benjumea-Quintero was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

All four were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Mallory has since been released on bond.

