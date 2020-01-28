4 charged after person shot along Westminster Hwy. in Oconee Co.

Left to right: Burriss Deangelo, Alantez Rice, and Marquis Miller (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office) (A photo for Malik Fort is not available at this time.)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say four people have been charged in connection with a shooting early Monday morning in Oconee County.

Deputies say one person was found shot in a vehicle at a home along Westminster Highway around 4:40am.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries. There’s no word at this time on their condition.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said officers from the Walhalla Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 28 near Highway 11 as part of the investigation.

Four people in that vehicle were detained and taken to the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

Investigators said that evidence gathered at the scene as well as in the traffic stop resulted in charges for the four people: