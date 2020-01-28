4 charged after person shot along Westminster Hwy. in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say four people have been charged in connection with a shooting early Monday morning in Oconee County.
Deputies say one person was found shot in a vehicle at a home along Westminster Highway around 4:40am.
The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries. There’s no word at this time on their condition.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said officers from the Walhalla Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 28 near Highway 11 as part of the investigation.
Four people in that vehicle were detained and taken to the sheriff’s office, deputies said.
Investigators said that evidence gathered at the scene as well as in the traffic stop resulted in charges for the four people:
- 19-year-old Malik Laheddrick Jaton Fort of Anderson has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
- 21-year-old Burriss Tyune Deangelo of Anderson has been charged with Accessory after the Fact of a Felony.
- 22-year-old Marquis Olander Miller of Anderson has been charged with Accessory after the Fact of a Felony.
- 19-year-old Alantez Kezhaun Demi Rice of Anderson has been charged with Accessory after the Fact of a Felony.