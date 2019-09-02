4-day North Carolina Apple Festival brings a slice of fun to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Apple fans – the fruit, not the computer company – descended upon Hendersonville for the annual North Carolina Apple Festival this weekend.

The four-day festival celebrates everything about one of America’s favorite fruits.

The street fair includes freshly picked apples, arts and crafts, food, and music!

The annual street fair is held on Main Street in Hendersonville.

The festival comes to a close on Labor Day with the King Apple Parade.

The parade includes floats, bands, youth groups, fire trucks and more.

The festival draws tens of thousands of people to western North Carolina each year.