4 dead, 1 injured after crash along Hwy. 14 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash along Highway 14 in Greenville County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Cannon Road just north of Greer around 5:15pm.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford SUV was headed westbound on Highway 14 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Saturn SUV head-on.

All four people in the Saturn SUV died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford SUV was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Highway 14 is blocked at the scene of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.