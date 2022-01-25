4 dead after Laurens Co. crash

Scene of fatal crash on Highway 418 in Laurens County.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people died in a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Laurens County.

The crash happened on Highway 418 near Scuffletown Road shortly before 9:45 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two cars, each with a driver and passenger, collided head-on.

Three of the victims died at the scene while the fourth was flown to an area hospital where they later died.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.