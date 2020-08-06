4 exposed to rabid cat in Greenville Co., DHEC says

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people were exposed to a rabid cat in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC said the male orange tabby cat was found near Oak Brooke Way and Split Oak Court in Taylors.

The four people were exposed to the rabid cat on August 3 when the outdoor pet was found sick after it had been missing for four days, DHEC said.

The cat’s booster vaccination was out of date by three months and the cat tested positive for rabies on August 4.

This is the fourth animal to test positive for rabies in Greenville county in 2020 and the 83rd case in South Carolina.