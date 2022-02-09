4 exposed to rabid horse in Greenwood Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people were exposed to a rabid horse last week in rural Greenwood County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the horse was found near the corner of Thrush Road and Martin Towne Road and submitted for testing on February 4.

DHEC said laboratory testing confirmed rabies three days later.

The four who were potentially exposed were referred to their healthcare providers for medical consultation, according to DHEC.

There have been four rabid animals found statewide in 2022 and the state averages 148 cases per year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store