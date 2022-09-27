Traffic camera shows stopped vehicles on I-85 at mile marker 65 in Spartanburg County, S.C., September 27, 2022 (SCDOT)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker 65 shortly before 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV crashed into the back of a tractor trailer before running off the road and hitting a utility pole.

Troopers said the utility pole fell on the vehicle while the lines landed on three other vehicles.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to the hospital. Three passengers in the SUV were also taken to an area hospital.

I-85 was closed in both directions for around 90 minutes after the crash while crewed worked to clear the wreck.