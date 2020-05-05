Live Now
4 hospitalized, including suspect, after crash following multi-county chase

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies said a suspect and three bystanders were taken to the hospital after a crash following a chase that began in Laurens County, Monday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in Laurens County notified them around 6:15pm that they were chasing a driver who had attempted to assault a deputy.

Deputies from Greenville County joined the chase in the Moonville area and the chase continued to White Horse Road.

The sheriff’s office said the chase ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of White Horse Road and West Blue Ridge Drive.

The suspect ran from the crash but was captured a short distance away near a McDonald’s on White Horse Road.

The suspect and three people from the other car were taken to the hospital.

Greenville County deputies said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, will be charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Resisting Arrest. Additional charges are expected from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were hurt.

