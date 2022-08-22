ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were conducting crime prevention in downtown Asheville at 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Officer arrived at the 10 block of Grove Street outside of a nightclub, where they found a large group gathered and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the four victims were taken to the hospital where three people were treated and released and the fourth victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.