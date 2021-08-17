4 injured in assault, possible stabbing in Greenville Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after they were hurt in an assault and possible stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Simuns Tire on Woodside Avenue around 5:00pm for a report of a stabbing victim.

Deputies said they found four people suffering from injuries at the scene. The sheriff’s office said it is not known at this time whether all four were stabbed.

Investigators said they believe the four people were involved in a fight with each other. There’s no word yet on a motive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store