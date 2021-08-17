4 injured in assault, possible stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after they were hurt in an assault and possible stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Simuns Tire on Woodside Avenue around 5:00pm for a report of a stabbing victim.

Deputies said they found four people suffering from injuries at the scene. The sheriff’s office said it is not known at this time whether all four were stabbed.

Investigators said they believe the four people were involved in a fight with each other. There’s no word yet on a motive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.