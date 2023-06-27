UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were injured in a crash involving a train on Monday.

According to Union Public Safety, the collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of North Gadberry Street and East Academy Street.

Officials said that a car, carrying four passengers, was attempting to cross over a railroad crossing after lights and sirens were activated indicating an oncoming train.

The train hit the car causing total damage. The collision caused the car to hit a light tower.

Each of the passengers was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the car was given a citation for disregarding the traffic control device.

