GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged four juveniles in connection to a June 25 shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened on West 8th street in the Woodside Community around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. 21-year-old Huber Lopez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

Deputies said one male juvenile was charged with murder and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Three other male juveniles are charged with accessory and accessory after the fact.

Two of them were taken to the D.J.J. in Columbia while the other is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center.