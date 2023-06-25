UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four juveniles were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 11 p.m. to Bob Adams Road in reference to a noise complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a party and were dispersing the crowd when shots were fired.

The four juveniles injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

This is an active investigation as investigators are still working to gather information from witnesses.

