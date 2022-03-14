OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four more people have been arrested and 10 people are still wanted in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

We previously reported on March 3 that the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people while 22 were still wanted in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

On March 7, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said eight more people were arrested in the “drug round up”.

Since Friday, the sheriff’s office has arrested the following four people:

Gary Lee Coble , 61, of Mountain Rest, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Lindsay Brooke Wood, 29, of Westminster, was charged with two counts distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of heroin. She was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Christopher Lamar Tribble, 31, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Tribble received a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. A hold was placed on him by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and custody was transferred to the sheriff's office on Monday.

Thomas Allen Ferguson, 42, of Westminster, was charged with one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently in Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating the following people wanted on drug charges:

