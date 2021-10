ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an Anderson police car.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:52 p.m. on Murray Ave at Market Street.

The police car hit a utility pole after the initial crash.

7NEWS crew on scene said four people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.