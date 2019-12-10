4 suspects wanted after woman shot during attempted armed robbery in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for four suspects following a shooting during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies received a call at around 12:50 p.m. about a woman who had at least one gunshot wound following an attempted armed robbery on 3rd Avenue in Poe Mill.

Sheriff’s Office officials said at least four suspects tried to rob the woman as she pulled into a home and she was then shot.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The four suspects were in a light grey sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.