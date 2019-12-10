4 suspects wanted after woman shot during attempted armed robbery in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for four suspects following a shooting during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies received a call at around 12:50 p.m. about a woman who had at least one gunshot wound following an attempted armed robbery on 3rd Avenue in Poe Mill.

Sheriff’s Office officials said at least four suspects tried to rob the woman as she pulled into a home and she was then shot.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The four suspects were in a light grey sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store