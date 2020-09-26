4 taken to hospital after crash in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened at 11:55 P.M. Friday on the Business I-85 ramp towards Simuel Road.

Troopers said the driver was driving too fast for conditions and traveled off the left side of the road, struck a stop sign, then traveled off the right side of the road before striking a tree.

All four people in the vehicle were transported by EMS to the hospital with injuries.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

