4 taken to hospital after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened at 11:55 P.M. Friday on the Business I-85 ramp towards Simuel Road.

Troopers said the driver was driving too fast for conditions and traveled off the left side of the road, struck a stop sign, then traveled off the right side of the road before striking a tree.

All four people in the vehicle were transported by EMS to the hospital with injuries.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.