GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four teenagers were injured early Thursday morning following a shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Channel Drive around 1:45 a.m. in regard to shots in the area.

Deputies learned that four victims believed to be between the ages of 17-18 were shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the case is in its early stages but they believe the incident occurred during a gathering.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The shooting is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.