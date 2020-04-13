4 tornadoes confirmed in areas of the Upstate, NE Georgia

(WSPA) – Four tornadoes touched down in the Upstate and northeast Georgia early Monday morning killing at least one person and leaving several injured.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said two people are still missing after a tornado hit the Seneca area.

EF-1 Tornado in Stephens Co.

The first tornado touched down shortly after 3:00am in Stephens County, Georgia.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado had estimated winds of 110 miles per hour and passed just south of Toccoa.

The tornado was on the ground for nearly nine miles and uprooted trees and caused some structural damage to homes, according to the NWS.

EF-3 Tornado in Oconee Co.

Tornado damage near Seneca (WSPA Photo)

The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado hit Oconee County around 3:20am with estimated winds of 160 miles per hour.

The twister touched down south of Westminster and passed through Seneca before ending north of Clemson, the NWS said.

Officials said the tornado was at least a half mile wide at its peak and was on the ground for almost 17 miles.

A 77-year-old security guard at the Borg Warner Plant in Seneca was killed when part of the building collapsed at about 3:30 a.m.

EF-0 Tornado in Easley

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Easley around 3:40am with estimated winds of around 80 miles per hour.

The seven-mile storm path sent the tornado through the middle of Easley, according to the NWS.

Nobody was hurt in the tornado.

EF-2 Tornado in northern Pickens Co.

3 people were hurt when an EF-2 tornado touched down in northern Pickens and Greenville counties around 3:42am.

The tornado destroyed two mobile homes in the area with estimated wind speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Officials said the twister was on the ground for around eight miles.

Power Outages

As of 6:00pm, Duke Energy is reporting over 51,000 customers are without power in the Upstate and western North Carolina:

Henderson County: 14,348

Pickens County: 9,355

Anderson County: 9,137

Transylvania County: 5,151

Greenville County: 4,243

Oconee County: 3,626

Macon County: 1,827

Jackson County: 1,522

Spartanburg County: 1,210

Buncombe County: 949

Blue Ridge Electric is reporting over 16,900 customers without power:

Oconee County: 11,162

Anderson County: 3,469

Pickens County: 1,962

Greenville County: 309

