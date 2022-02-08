4 wanted by Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four men are wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, they are searching for:
- Michael Dylan Toney, who has warrants for arrest for:
- felony larceny
- possession of firearm by felon
- misdemeanor larceny
- Michael Brent Ferree, who has orders for arrest for:
- felony probation violation
- possession stolen property
- interfere with electronic monitoring
- Avery Jonathan Parker, who has orders for arrest for:
- felony probation violation
- flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
- Travis Matthew Carter, who has warrants for arrest for:
- second degree kidnapping
- assault by strangulation
- habitual misdemeanor assault
If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call (828) 286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (828) 286-8477.