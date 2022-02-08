4 wanted by Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office

Michael Dylan Toney (far left), Michael Brent Ferree (middle left), Avery Jonathan Parker (middle right), Travis Matthew Carter (far right) (Source: Rutherford County Detention Center and NCDPS Probation and Parole)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four men are wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are searching for:

  • Michael Dylan Toney, who has warrants for arrest for:
    • felony larceny
    • possession of firearm by felon
    • misdemeanor larceny 
  • Michael Brent Ferree, who has orders for arrest for:
    • felony probation violation
    • possession stolen property
    • interfere with electronic monitoring
  • Avery Jonathan Parker, who has orders for arrest for:
    • felony probation violation
    • flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
  • Travis Matthew Carter, who has warrants for arrest for:
    • second degree kidnapping
    • assault by strangulation
    • habitual misdemeanor assault
If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call (828) 286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (828) 286-8477.

