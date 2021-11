EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 4-year-old was injured after firing a gun in Easley Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Easley Police Department, the child found a handgun inside of a home on Hillcrest Drive. The child shot the gun.

The child suffered a minor injury.

Officers said charges are expected in the case.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.