4-year-old missing from Greenville Co. park

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing from Herdklotz Park in Greenville County Tuesday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Felipe Joseph Roman was last seen in the park on Beverly Road around 6:30pm.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with khaki pants and black shoes. Roman has blonde hair with a braid down his back.

Anyone who sees Felipe Roman is asked to call 911 and stand with him until law enforcement can arrive.