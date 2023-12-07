SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department traded in its light and sirens for Christmas lights and jingle bells during the annual ”Shop with a Cop” event Wednesday.

Officers joined forces with children in the community to check a few boxes off their christmas list.

They look the children down the toy and clothes aisles of Wal-Mart to help make their Christmas special.

With many families struggling during the holidays, the department said it’s a great opportunity to pitch in and help.

“It’s really important to them that they make these connections with kids and the community to show them we’re not just here to arrest people,” Jennifer Watson with the Spartanburg Police Department said. “We’re here to make connections with the community.”

There were a total of 40 children this years.

They each got a $150 gift card to pick out gifts from their wishlist and a gift for a loved one.