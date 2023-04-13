Two people were arrested on charges of trafficking after deputies said they found 48 pounds of drugs in their car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop yielded more than 48 pounds of drugs hidden in a vehicle.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a stopped a silver Jaguar on an exit ramp along I-85 earlier this month. During the stop a K9 signaled drugs might be in the car.

A search revealed 19 taped and heat sealed packages of cocaine, along with 110 grams of heroin.

Corey Vines Davis and Lawanda Smith were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin. They were placed in the Anderson County Detention Center and given no bond.