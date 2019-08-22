49-year-old elephant dies at South Carolina zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of two elephants at a South Carolina zoo has died unexpectedly.

Riverbanks Zoo said the 49-year-old female African elephant named Robin was found dead early Thursday at the Columbia zoo.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Animal Care and Welfare Director John Davis said in a statement the elephant had lived well beyond its life expectancy, but still had a lot of spunk.

The zoo closed its elephant exhibit Thursday after the animal’s death. There were two elephants in the exhibit.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of one of Riverbanks' two African elephants. Robin,… Posted by Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Thursday, August 22, 2019

