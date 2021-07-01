4th of July fireworks shows, events in the Upstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Tennessee mother was taking a shower when she apparently spotted an intruder walking into her bathroom, the woman told WREG.

The woman, who was not identified, said she was in the shower around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday when she saw someone open her bathroom door. The woman told WREG she noticed a hand on the doorknob and a man standing in the doorway.