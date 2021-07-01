4th of July fireworks shows, events in the Upstate

Abbeville County
2021 Annual Friends Of Lake Secession Fireworks Display
The free event will be held on Friday, July 2 at dark.
Anderson County
America’s 5K, a Fourth of July Celebration
- America’s 5K, a celebration of American heroes run/walk, will take place on July 3 in downtown Anderson. The first race will begin at 8 a.m. in Carolina Wren Park, located at 111 E Whitner Street in Anderson.
Fourth of July Weekend at Big Water Marina and Campground
- Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, Big Water Marina and Campground will have live music, food trucks and a fireworks show. The event is free, but parking will cost $10 per vehicle. The Blood Connection will also be holding a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. The Big Water Marina and Campground is located at 320 Big Water Road in Starr.
Town of Honea Path Independence Day Celebration
- The Independence Day Celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 on Main Street. The event will include a parade, free swimming, live music, bounce houses, food and craft vendors, a fireworks extravaganza and more!
Town of Williamston Independence Day Celebration
- The Town of Williamston will hold an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 in downtown Williamston. There will be food trucks in Mineral Spring Park Saturday afternoon, a golf cart parade at 6:30 p.m. and music by Juke Box 45 on the amphitheater stage at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Freedom Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
- Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church will hold a free event on Sunday, July 4 from 7-10 p.m. The event will include faith, fellowship, food trucks and fireworks. The church is located at 101 Pisgah Road in Easley.
- Denver Downs Farm will have four country music concerts, food and drinks on July 3 from 5-9 p.m.
Cherokee County
2021 Independence Day Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Celebration
The July 3 event at Lake Whelchel will include live music, food trucks, fireworks and more. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
Greenwood County
- Connect Lake Greenwood will hold Lights on the Lake Friday, July 2. Attendees will need to register here and pay for tickets. Gates will open at 5 p.m. The Jake Bartley Band will perform at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. in the Camp Fellowship area.
Greenville County
Independence Day Celebration in Fountain Inn
- Fountain Inn will hold a free an Independence Day celebration on July 2 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. on Main Street. There will be a live performance by Cravin Melon, food trucks, kids entertainment and fireworks.
Kids Bike Parade at the Travelers Rest Farmers Market
- There will be a kids bike parade Saturday, July 3 at the Travelers Rest Farmers Market. Line up will begin at 9 a.m., and the parade will begin at 9:20 a.m. Participants will be awarded for Most Patriotic and Most Creative.
Cherokee Valley Fourth of July Celebration
- Cherokee Valley will hold a community celebration on July 3. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be food, live music, inflatables for kids, fireworks and more. Tickets will cost $5 for non-CVGA members. The event will take place at the Cherokee Valley Amphitheater.
- The Greenville Drive will play against the Winston-Salem Dash Sunday, July 4 at 6 p.m. There will be a pre-game picnic starting at 5 p.m. and post-game fireworks.
Red, White and Blue Ridge Celebration of Faith, Family & Freedom
- On July 4, Locust Hill Church will hold a community celebration from 6-9 p.m. The event will include BBQ, live music, waterslides, shaved ice, fireworks and more! The church is located at 5534 Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest.
Fourth of July Parade at Clare’s Creamery
- Clare’s Creamery, located at 1635 E. North Street in Greenville, will have a family-friendly Fourth of July parade, starting at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate a bike or wagon for a chance to win a prize. Breakfast food, coffee and ice cream will be available for purchase.
Fisher’s Peach Orchard July 4th Celebration
- Fisher’s Peach Orchard, located at 3723 North Highway 101 in Greer, will hold a free July 4th celebration, starting at 7 p.m. The event will include BBQ, kid-friendly activities, live music, a watermelon eating contest, a water balloon toss contest and fireworks.
- Clearview Baptist Church will hold a free event Sunday, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will include hot dogs, bounce houses, fireworks and more. The church is located at 5611 State Park Road in Travelers Rest.
Celebrate Simpsonville ‘Simply Patriotic’
- The City of Simpsonville will hold a free event Sunday, July 4 at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, located at 861 S.E. Main Street in Simpsonville. The event will include free live music and fireworks. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Laurens County
- The City of Laurens will hold an event on July 3 from 7-11:30 p.m. The event will include live music, food, and a new light projection show at the Historic Court House.
Spartanburg County
- The City of Spartanburg will hold a free event on Sunday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m. at Barnet Park, located at 248 E. St. John Street in Spartanburg. Food will be available for purchase, and 7News’ Diane Lee will sing the National Anthem.
- Shipwreck Cove Water Park in Duncan will hold a Star Spangled Slash event Friday, July 2 from 7-10 p.m. The event will include swimming, fireworks and more. General admission is $8 and children under 2 can get in for free.
Ciclops & Boom! 4th of July Celebration
- Ciclops will hold an event on Sunday, July 4 from 3-10 p.m. The event will include food for purchase and a cornhole tournament.
Pickens County
Pickens Fourth of July Celebration
- The City of Pickens will hold a free Fourth of July celebration Saturday, July 3 from 6-9:30 p.m. The Carolina Beggars will perform at the amphitheater, and fireworks will follow.
Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration
- The City of Liberty’s celebration will include free hot dogs, snow cones, live music, kids games, face painting, fireworks and more. The event on Sunday, July 4 will begin at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Athletic Complex, located at 251 N. Hillcrest Street in Liberty.
Historic Easley 4th of July Festival
- The City of Easley will hold a Fourth of July festival July 3-4. The event will include live music, live air-dog shows, fireworks and more.
Oconee County
City of Seneca Independence Day Celebration
- The City of Seneca will hold a free Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3 from 2-9:30 p.m. at Gignilliat Field, located at 621 N. Townville Street. The event will include live music, games for kids, food vendors, a shagging dance competition, fireworks and more.
Walhalla Independence Fest 2021
- Main Street Walhalla will hold its Independence Fest July 1-4. The event will include carnival rides, live music, food vendors and more. The fireworks display is set for Saturday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. on Main Street.
Union County
- The free event will happen on Saturday, July 3 from 6-10 p.m. The Jamie Wright Band will perform and fireworks will follow.
The City of Greenville said they will not host the July 4 Red, White and Blue event this year. The Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce said Clemsonfest will not be happening this year.