4th Upstate tornado confirmed in April 13 outbreak, NWS says

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in northern Oconee County on April 13.

The NWS had previously confirmed three other tornadoes touched down in the Upstate during the early morning hours of April 13. Another tornado also touched down in Stephens County, Georgia.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down eight miles northwest of Salem around 3:18am.

The twister was on the ground for around four miles with estimated winds of up to 105 miles per hour.

Officials said hundreds of trees were damaged or uprooted in the area of the Crystal Geyser bottled water plant.

A path of damage up to 400 yards wide continued to Lake Jocassee.

No injuries were reported in the tornado.

More than 20 tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on April 13, killing 9.

Previously reported tornadoes:

EF-1 Tornado in Stephens Co.

The first tornado touched down shortly after 3:00am in Stephens County, Georgia.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado had estimated winds of 110 miles per hour and passed just south of Toccoa.

The tornado was on the ground for nearly nine miles and uprooted trees and caused some structural damage to homes, according to the NWS.

EF-3 Tornado in Oconee Co.

The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado hit Oconee County around 3:20am with estimated winds of 160 miles per hour.

The twister touched down south of Westminster and passed through Seneca before ending north of Clemson, the NWS said.

Officials said the tornado was at least a half mile wide at its peak and was on the ground for almost 17 miles.

A 77-year-old security guard at the Borg Warner Plant in Seneca was killed when part of the building collapsed at about 3:30 a.m.

Drone footage shows destruction at Borg Warner Plant in Seneca from yesterday's tornado https://t.co/yyFXiwzOzd pic.twitter.com/u93ezFaQdz — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) April 14, 2020

EF-0 Tornado in Easley

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Easley around 3:40am with estimated winds of around 80 miles per hour.

The seven-mile storm path sent the tornado through the middle of Easley, according to the NWS.

Nobody was hurt in the tornado.

EF-2 Tornado in northern Pickens Co.

3 people were hurt when an EF-2 tornado touched down in northern Pickens and Greenville counties around 3:42am.

The tornado destroyed two mobile homes in the area with estimated wind speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Officials said the twister was on the ground for around eight miles.