BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed search warrants at two houses in the 300 blocks of Shope Creek Road in the Riceville Community.

The sheriff’s office seized four stolen firearms, a Kubota Track Hoe, a 2022 Ford Tremor F-250 and a Demco Trailer among other stolen items.

Deputies arrested the following people:

Michael Isaac Robinson, of the residence, was charged with the following:

three felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm

felony altering/removing a gun serial number

felony receiving stolen goods

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony altering a serial number on a vehicle

felony count of conspiracy

felony possession of methamphetamine

felony possession of stolen property

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

misdemeanor possession of stolen property

Travis Keith Ledford, of Swannanoa, was charged with:

felony larceny

felony conspiracy

Misty Fender Biggerstaff, of the residence, was charged with:

felony possession of a stolen firearm

Michael Bruce Brooks, of Swannanoa, was charged with:

two felony counts of larceny of a firearm

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

Allen Lee Turbyfill, of Swannanoa, was charged with:

felony larceny

felony conspiracy

The North Carolina DMV License and Theft Bureau and the Tallassee, Alabama Police Department assisted with the investigation.