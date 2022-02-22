SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested five people after an investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring operating on the east side of Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the narcotics unit began a investigation in the summer of 2021 into a fentanyl distribution ring operating on the east side of Spartanburg through complaints and overdose investigations.

During the investigations, deputies learned Zykorrian Davis, 21, of Spartanburg, was the main supplier.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to link Eli Roberts, 20, of Spartanburg and Jayden Herr, 20, of Pacolet Mills, who also distributed fentanyl to people in and around the east side of Spartanburg.

Deputies executed a search warrant Monday at a house on Lake Forest Drive, which is the residence of Eli Roberts, 20, of Spartanburg, and Amanda Jo Knox, 36, of Spartanburg and three children.

During the search warrant, deputies learned that Zykorrian Davis and his girlfriend, Rachel Day, 21, of Spartanburg, also lived at that house.

During the search of the residence, investigators located a quantity of fentanyl, a 9mm pistol, a semi-automatic shotgun, a rifle, and an AR-15 rifle.

The following charges were made:

Jayden Herr was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with:

distribution of fentanyl

distribution of fluorofentanyl

trafficking fentanyl

Eli Roberts was arrested on Monday and charged with:

distribution of cocaine

distribution of fentanyl

trafficking fentanyl

distribution within ½ mile of a school

PWID fentanyl

PWID within ½ mile of a school

unlawful conduct towards a child x 3

Zykorrian Davis was arrested on Monday and charged with:

distribution of fentanyl x 3

trafficking fentanyl

PWID fentanyl

distribution within ½ mile of a school x 5

Rachel Day was arrested on Monday and charged with:

distribution of fentanyl x 2

distribution within ½ mile of a school

PWID fentanyl

PWID within ½ mile of a school

Amanda Knox was arrested Monday and charged with:

PWID fentanyl

PWID within ½ mile of a school

unlawful conduct towards a child x 3

The sheriff’s office said the three children were placed into Emergency Protective Custody from the residence due to living conditions in the home.