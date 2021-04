OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night near Westminster in Oconee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Long Creek Highway and West Bennett Road just before 9:00pm.

Two people were airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital and three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance, troopers said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.