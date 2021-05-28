5 hurt in crash after vehicle flees traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Five people were hurt in a crash after deputies said a vehicle attempted to flee a traffic stop in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to stop a driver for an improper turn and an equipment violation on Easley Bridge Road around 7:30pm.

The sheriff’s office said that when the deputy activated his emergency lights, the vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Jerry Leonard Jones, drove away, crossed lanes of traffic, and crashed into multiple vehicles near North Texas Avenue.

At least five injuries were reported in the crash, deputies said.

Jones was taken to the hospital and will be facing multiple charges, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also said there was a young teenager in the car with Jones at the time of the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.