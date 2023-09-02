WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Five juvenile suspects were arrested Friday night for multiple burglaries in Williamston.

The Williamston Police Department said up to 12 cars were burglarized during the course of the night. Officers were able to locate the suspects and charge them for the numerous crimes.

Police said they are currently investigating the incidents and awaiting more auto break-in victims.

Residents should ensure their car doors are locked and valuables are removed to avoid similar incidents, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can submit a tip at crime@williamstonsc.us.