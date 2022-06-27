MILL SPRING, NC (WSPA) – Five separate overdoses were reported Friday evening at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, none of the overdoses were deadly and they do not believe there was any danger to the general public.

The sheriff’s office said their detectives along with the administration of the Tryon International Equestrian Center are investigating the overdoses.

A cash reward is available to anyone with information leading to arrests in the case by calling the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 828-722-5036.