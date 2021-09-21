5 SC schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Five South Carolina schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the Department of Education for this year.

The schools are:

  • Clemson Elementary School, School District of Pickens County
  • Mayo High For Math, Science & Technology, Darlington School District 1
  • Powdersville Middle School, Anderson School District 1
  • Belle Hall Elementary School, Charleston School District 1
  • Meeting Street Academy-Spartanburg, Spartanburg School District 7

The criteria are based on two scores:

  • Exemplary high-performing which are the schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary achievement gap-closing which are the schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

