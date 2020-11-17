5 taken to hospital after crash following attempted traffic stop in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Five people are taken to the hospital after their car crashed following an attempted traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle which was driving into Anderson County from Greenville County when it drove away.

Deputies said the car then took a turn too sharply on Courtney Street in Pelzer when it crashed.

The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.

All five people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution, deputies said.

No Anderson County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending.