GREENWOOD, S.C. – Five teens have been arrested following three shootings in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded on Feb. 12 to the area of a movie theater after a shooting was reported.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old with a wound in his leg.

The police department said officers responded in the following days to two additional shootings near Brook Stuart Apartments.

After further investigation, officers determined an ongoing feud between two groups of teens led to the shootings.

Police identified and charged a 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, and two 15-year-old boys, all from Greenwood.

The police department said officers recovered a rifle, a stolen shotgun and a 9mm gun.

The teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, where they await a hearing before a family court judge.