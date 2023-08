GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five teens were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6 a.m. on Highway 25 near Highway 418.

Troopers said a Chrysler Fiat was traveling south on Highway 25 when it traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a speed limit sign and a tree.

All five teens were taken to the hospital. Troopers said one teen is in serious condition but is expected to survive.