5 ways to protect yourself from stimulus check scams

A warning about a new scam targeting your stimulus check at a time when many of us are still waiting for the money.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says there are 5 things you need to know to protect yourself.

Don’t respond to calls or texts that claim to be from the government. Don’t pay anyone to get your check. Never click on links sent to you about your payment. Watch out for this latest ploy:

“Scammers are claiming that the payment that you recieved from the stimulus check is too high so they are wanting you to refund some of the money. But you know again the government isn’t going to be emailing you or texting you or saying anything like that, that the payment is too high,” said Vee Daniel, the President and CEO of the BBB of the Upstate.