5 yo dies in Greenville Co. collision

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A five-year-old died Saturday as a result of a collision in Greenville County on Friday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being five-year-old Kaison Trimmier, of Mauldin.

According to the coroner’s release, Trimmier was in a car seat in the back of a vehicle that was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle at the intersection of Piedmont Highway and Brown Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 15.

Trimmier was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.