ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for the people who fired more than 50 bullets into three homes Monday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to the area of Walton Street Park for several calls for gun discharge.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they recover more than 50 shell casings from at least three different guns.

Police said no one was injured during the shootings. However, property and vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.