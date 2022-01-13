50 test positive in outbreak at Buncombe Co. Detention Facility

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 35 of those who tested positive were detainees while the other 15 were detention officers.

The sheriff’s office said a “significant number” of the 50 were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Deputies said more detention officers and staff are in quarantine due to positive tests among their children or family members.

“The detainees who have tested positive have been moved to an isolation unit where they are under medical watch meaning they will be observed four times per hour and monitored for any severe symptoms,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said they have enhanced cleaning protocols at the facility which includes the use of six electrostatic sprayers in the building.

76% of the staff at the Buncombe County Detention Facility have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 50% of those who have been in custody for at least one month have been vaccinated, according to the sheriff’s office.